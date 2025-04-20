52,912 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,912 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000. Paycom Software accounts for about 2.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1,153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 369,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $63,923,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $42,893,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $21,510,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

