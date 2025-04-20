Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys 200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,227.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $557.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

