1,105,375 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Acquired by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,105,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DRH stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 188.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.