ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Declares Dividend of $0.18

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1847 per share on Thursday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 216.1% increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt raised ConvaTec Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

