Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1165 per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a 59.1% increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TPRKY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

