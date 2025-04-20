Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Increases By 35.6%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter worth $70,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,934,000.
SKOR opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $49.26.
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
