Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Declines By 21.9%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 54.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 57.5 %

NASDAQ SMX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. SMX has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $619.88.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.