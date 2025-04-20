Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Update

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

