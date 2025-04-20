Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.26%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

