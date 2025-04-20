Thematics Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,495,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AECOM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,330,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,083,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

