ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Thematics Asset Management’s 6th Largest Position

Thematics Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,130 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 2.1% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.16% of ANSYS worth $47,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $615,566,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $302.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.06 and a 52-week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

