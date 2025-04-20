Landing Point Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,967,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,267,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,425,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 724,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 660,300 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 245,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $37.72.
iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.