Landing Point Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,967,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,267,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,425,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 724,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 660,300 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 245,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $37.72.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.