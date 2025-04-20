Landing Point Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

