194,646 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Landing Point Financial Group LLC

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,331,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 9.4% of Landing Point Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

