1,197 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by Landing Point Financial Group LLC

Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,250,230.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,386.36. The trade was a 23.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

