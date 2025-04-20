Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,749 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 5.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $129,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on O. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of O opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 328.57%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.