Landing Point Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 232 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $99,175,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 136,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 99,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total transaction of $830,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,024.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $994.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $975.99 and a 200-day moving average of $952.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $706.17 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.