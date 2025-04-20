Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Buys 512,723 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 512,723 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises approximately 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Equity Residential worth $83,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,493,426,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,745,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,737,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $32,664,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equity Residential by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 691,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,590,000 after purchasing an additional 347,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.7 %

EQR stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. This trade represents a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $384,800.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

