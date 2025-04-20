Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

