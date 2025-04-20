M3F Inc. Reduces Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

M3F Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,149 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services comprises 1.3% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of First Business Financial Services worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 307.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 16.86%. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $263,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,016.90. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

