M3F Inc. Trims Stock Position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

M3F Inc. decreased its stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,578 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp makes up approximately 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,582.36. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,160 shares of company stock worth $143,947. Company insiders own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.56. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 21.25%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

