Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,299 shares during the quarter. Broadway Financial makes up approximately 0.5% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

BYFC stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadway Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

