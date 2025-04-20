M3F Inc. Buys 239,316 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

M3F Inc. lifted its stake in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,316 shares during the quarter. NI accounts for about 6.1% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 6.47% of NI worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NI by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NI by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NI during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NI by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NI by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NODK stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $270.74 million, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.33.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $73.91 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

