Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. SharkNinja makes up about 0.5% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.28.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SN opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.79. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

