Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,095,825 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.43% of Tractor Supply worth $404,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 116,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 92,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,936,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

TSCO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 24,602 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,332,198.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,876.75. This trade represents a 42.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

