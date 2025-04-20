Capital Research Global Investors Has $566.38 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,439 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $566,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 66,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $42.33 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.