Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 72,161 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.10% of D.R. Horton worth $485,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.97.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

