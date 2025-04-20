Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 21,386 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,386 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,819 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,508. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

