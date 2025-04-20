Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $308.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.13 and a 200 day moving average of $351.92. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.10 and a 12 month high of $400.81.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total transaction of $910,683.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPAY. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

