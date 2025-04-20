First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Packaging Co. of America worth $259,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,831,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $187.07 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

