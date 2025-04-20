Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 75,587 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,587 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $147.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.73.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

