Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 200,169 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $456,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Galvan Research dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

UPS stock opened at $96.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

