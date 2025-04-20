Transce3nd LLC Takes Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,933,000 after acquiring an additional 574,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $46,630,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 299,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 364,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Westlake by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 278,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 233,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Westlake in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $161.31.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

