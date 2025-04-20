Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. Kinetik accounts for about 0.3% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,967,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinetik by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinetik by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kinetik by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $43.73 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 305.88%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

