Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,258 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $36,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

