Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,588 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Vistra worth $63,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $409,087,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its stake in Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $286,414,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.5 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $115.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

