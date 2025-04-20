Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,625 Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 18.72% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WFH stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.