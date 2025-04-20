Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $70.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

