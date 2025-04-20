JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1,978.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,360 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,333,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,063,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,243,000 after buying an additional 286,648 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,241,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 818,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 78,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.86.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

