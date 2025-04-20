85,522 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Acquired by TFJ Management LLC

TFJ Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,695,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 24.9% of TFJ Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $421,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,222 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $238.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.15. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.84.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

