TFJ Management LLC Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

TFJ Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. TKO Group makes up 1.2% of TFJ Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $149.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -355.73 and a beta of 0.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $469,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,159.40. The trade was a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,795,794 shares of company stock worth $286,450,289 and have sold 5,833 shares worth $838,785. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

