Stifel Financial Corp Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4178 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

