Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,390,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,929,000 after buying an additional 178,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,665,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 418,555 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 855,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,401 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE GEL opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.23%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

