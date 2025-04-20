Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $18.31 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after buying an additional 4,337,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $295,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average is $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

