VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $218.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $191.21 and a 12-month high of $340.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.