iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by MetLife Inc

MetLife Inc raised its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 5.0% of MetLife Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MetLife Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEV stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

