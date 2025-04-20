Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other RLI news, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Angelina bought 2,200 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $159,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,586.68. This trade represents a 10.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

