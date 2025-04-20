Marshall Wace LLP Buys 44,180 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

