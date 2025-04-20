Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $19.19 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 379,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 50.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.