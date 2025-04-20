Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 536,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GJUL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.57. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

